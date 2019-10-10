Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between Pak-Lanka

The scoreboards in the third and last T20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on Wednesday at the Gadaffi stadium.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The scoreboards in the third and last T20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on Wednesday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Sri Lankan innings MD Gunathilaka b Amir 8 S Samarawickrana lbw Imad 12 PBB Rajapaksa a Asif b Amir 3 AK Perera runout Iftikhar/Sarfraz 13 BOP Fernando notout 78 MD Shanaka c Fakhar b Wahab 12 LD Madushanka c Itikhar b Amir 1 Hasaranga de Silva runout Usman 6 Extras (lb-1,wb-13) 14 Total ( for 7 in 20 overs) 147 Fall of wkts, 1-24,2-28,3-30,4-58, 5-134,6-140,7-147 Bowling Imad Wasim 4-0-18-1 Usman Shinwari 4-0-43-0 Muhammad Amir 4-0-27-3 Shadab Khan 4-0-32-0 Wahab Riaz 4-0-26-1 Pakistan innings Fakhar Zaman b Rajitha 0 Babar Azam c Samarawickrama b Kumra 27 Haris Sohail st Samarawickrama 52 Sarfraz Ahmad b Hasaranga de Silva 17 Imad Wasim c Hasaranga de Silva b Kumara 3 Asif Ali c Gunathilaka b Hasaranga de Silva 1 Iftikhar Ahmad out not out 17 Wahab Riaz notout 12 Extras (lb-1,wb-4) 5 Total ( for six in 20 overs) 134 Fall of wkts, 1-0, 2-76, 3-94,4-103, 5-104,6-111 Bowling CAL Rajitha 4-0-17-1 LD Madushanka 4-0-36-0 MD Gunathilaka 1-0-15-0 CBRLS Kumara 4-0-24-2 Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-21-3 PADLR Sandakan 3-0-20-0 result Sri Lankan won by 13 runs and the series 3-0 Man of the match and series Hasaranga de Silve (sri lanka) Umpires, Aleem Dar, Shozeb Raza, tv umpire, Asif Yaqoob, match referee, David Boon.