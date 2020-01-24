Scoreboards in the first T20 international between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Scoredboards in the first T20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium

Scoredboards in the first T20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal run out 39 Mohammad Naim c Iftikhar b Shadab 43 Liton Das run out 12 Mahmudullah not out 19 Afif Hossain b Rauf 9 Soumya Sarkar b Shaheen 7 Mohammad Mithun not out 5 Extras: (lb3, w4) 7 Total: (for five wkts; 20 overs) 141 Did not bat: Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Iqbal), 2-98 (Das), 3-98 (Naim), 4-119 (Afif), 5-128 (Sarkar) Bowling: Wasim 3-0-15-0 (1w), Shaheen 4-0-23-1, Hasnain 4-0-36-0, Rauf 4-0-32-1 (1w), Malik 1-0-6-0, Shadab 4-0-26-1 Pakistan innings Babar Azam c Das b Shafiul 0 Ahsan Ali c sub (Shanto) b Aminul 36 Mohammad Hafeez c islam b Rahman 17 Shoaib Malik not out 58 Iftikhar Ahmed c Das b Shafiul 16 Imad Wasim b Hossain 6 Mohammad Rizwan not out 5 Extras: (lb1, w3) 4 Total: (for five wkts; 19.

3 overs) 142 Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Azam), 2-35 (Hafeez), 3-81 (Ahsan), 4-117 (Iftikhar), 5-133 (Wasim) Bowling: Shafiul 4-0-27-2 (2w), Rahman 4-0-40-1 (1w), Hossain 4-0-18-1, Sarkar 2.3-0-22-0, Aminul 4-0-28-1, Afif 1-0-6-0 result: Pakistan won by five wickets Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (PAK) tv umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL)