Scoreboards In The First T20 International Between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:27 PM

Scoreboards in the first T20 international between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Scoredboards in the first T20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoredboards in the first T20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Friday at the Gadaffi stadium.

Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal run out 39 Mohammad Naim c Iftikhar b Shadab 43 Liton Das run out 12 Mahmudullah not out 19 Afif Hossain b Rauf 9 Soumya Sarkar b Shaheen 7 Mohammad Mithun not out 5 Extras: (lb3, w4) 7 Total: (for five wkts; 20 overs) 141 Did not bat: Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Iqbal), 2-98 (Das), 3-98 (Naim), 4-119 (Afif), 5-128 (Sarkar) Bowling: Wasim 3-0-15-0 (1w), Shaheen 4-0-23-1, Hasnain 4-0-36-0, Rauf 4-0-32-1 (1w), Malik 1-0-6-0, Shadab 4-0-26-1 Pakistan innings Babar Azam c Das b Shafiul 0 Ahsan Ali c sub (Shanto) b Aminul 36 Mohammad Hafeez c islam b Rahman 17 Shoaib Malik not out 58 Iftikhar Ahmed c Das b Shafiul 16 Imad Wasim b Hossain 6 Mohammad Rizwan not out 5 Extras: (lb1, w3) 4 Total: (for five wkts; 19.

3 overs) 142 Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Azam), 2-35 (Hafeez), 3-81 (Ahsan), 4-117 (Iftikhar), 5-133 (Wasim) Bowling: Shafiul 4-0-27-2 (2w), Rahman 4-0-40-1 (1w), Hossain 4-0-18-1, Sarkar 2.3-0-22-0, Aminul 4-0-28-1, Afif 1-0-6-0 result: Pakistan won by five wickets Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (PAK) tv umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL)

