Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators in HBL PSL V

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets to record their second win in the HBL PSLV at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Following is the Score-board between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators: Quetta Gladiators innings: Jason Roy b Patel 6 (13) Shane Watson lbw Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 (1) Ahmed Shahzad c Patel b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8 (9) Sarfraz Ahmed(c/wk) c Dunk b Patel 1 (5) Muhammad Nawaz c Dilber Hussain b Farzan Raja 10 (26) Azam Khan c Dunk b Patel 0 (4) Ben Cutting c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Patel 0 (1) Sohail Khan b Salman Irshad 32 (34) Fawad Ahmed st. Villas (wk) b Farzan Raja 4 (8) Zahid Mehmood not out 19 (19) Mohammad Hasnain not out 2 (2) Extras: 15 (lb 1, nb 2, w 12) Total: 98 (for nine wickets; 20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Shane Watson) 2-13 (Ahmed Shahzad) 3-16 (Sarfraz Ahmed) 4-21 (Jason Roy) 5-21 (Azam Khan) 6-21 (Ben Cutting) 7-50 (Muhammad Nawaz) 8-59 (Fawad Ahmed) 9-93 (Sohail Khan) Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-20-2, Samit Patel 4-1-5-4 Muhamamd Hafeez 3-1-15-0, Farzan Raja 4-0-23-2 Dilber Hussain 4-0-24-0 Salman Irshad 1-0-9-1 Lahore Qalandars innings: Fakhar Zaman b Muhamamd Nawaz 20 (13) Sohail Akhter st.

Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) b Muhammad Nawaz 5 (5) Muhammad Hafeez not out 39 (32) Ben Dunk not out 30 (21) Extras: 6 (b 4, lb 1, w 1) Total: 100 (for two wkts; 20 overs) Did not bat: DJ Villas (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Farzan Raja, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilber Hussain, Salman Irshad Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Fakhar Zaman), 2-32 (Sohail Akhter) Bowling: Muhammad Nawaz 3-0-9-2, Mohammad Hasnain 2-0-33-0, Fawad Ahmed 4-0-27-0, Zahid Mehmood 2.5-0-26-0 Result: Lahore Qalandars won by 1 wicket Man of the Match Samit Patel (LQ) Toss: Lahore Qalandars, elected to field first Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (Pak) and Michael Gough (Eng) Tv Umpire: Shozab Raza (Pak) Reserve Umpire: Nasir Hussain Match referee: Aziz ur Rehman