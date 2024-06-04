Open Menu

Scotland Bat Against England In T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions England in the teams' opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday

England opted to include fast bowlers Mark Wood and Barbados-born Jofra Archer, with left-arm paceman Reece Topley left out.

Jos Buttler's side are defending the title they won in Australia in 2022, with England hoping to make a better showing than they did at the 50-over World Cup in India last year, where the then reigning champions won just three of their nine games.

This is the first time Scotland, ranked 14th, have played England in a T20, with the non-Test nation bidding for a repeat of a shock 2018 one-day international win over their neighbours.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Matt Cross (wkt), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

