Scotland Bat Against England In T20 World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions England in the teams' opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions England in the teams' opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday.
England opted to include fast bowlers Mark Wood and Barbados-born Jofra Archer, with left-arm paceman Reece Topley left out.
Jos Buttler's side are defending the title they won in Australia in 2022, with England hoping to make a better showing than they did at the 50-over World Cup in India last year, where the then reigning champions won just three of their nine games.
This is the first time Scotland, ranked 14th, have played England in a T20, with the non-Test nation bidding for a repeat of a shock 2018 one-day international win over their neighbours.
Teams
England: Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Matt Cross (wkt), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie
Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Recent Stories
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland opt to bat first against England47 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi wants Babar lead fearlessly to lift T20 WC trophy18 minutes ago
-
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik1 hour ago
-
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September1 hour ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament3 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results4 hours ago
-
PFL to play a key role in development of football in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
PFF names final squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches5 hours ago
-
PFF, Milo collaborate to elevate Pakistan-Saudi Arabia match2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Football League kicks off with global stars in attendance9 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs11 hours ago