UrduPoint.com

Scotland Beat Ukraine To Boost Nations League Push

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 22, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Scotland beat Ukraine to boost Nations League push

Glasgow, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Scotland boosted their bid for Nations League promotion and gained a measure of revenge over Ukraine with a 3-0 win in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke's side dominated a one-sided clash at Hampden Park but had to wait until the last 20 minutes for their goals as John McGinn's opener and Lyndon Dykes' brace sent them top of Group B1.

Scotland were beaten 3-1 by Ukraine in an emotionally-charged World Cup play-off at Hampden Park in June.

Their failure to qualify for a first World Cup since 1998 still hurts Clarke's players, so this was a cathartic result, albeit one they would rather have had four months ago.

Ukraine's hopes of providing a rare moment of levity in their war-torn nation by reaching the World Cup were eventually dashed as they lost to Wales in the play-off final.

A shadow of the team that beat Scotland in the playoffs, Ukraine provided little resistance as Scotland made it three wins from their four Nations League matches.

The Scots have moved above Ukraine to the top of the group as they chase promotion to League A.

While the competition is derided by some, Scotland are well aware of the Nations League's importance after securing a Euro 2020 play-off through winning their Nations League group.

In their final group games, Scotland host the Republic of Ireland on Saturday before travelling to Ukraine on September 27.

"I'm pleased for the players. They suffered in the summer more than anybody," Clarke said.

"We did a lot of work in the short period we had, a lot of it very boring work in the lecture room, and they obviously took it all on board. They were excellent.

"Sometimes you need to respond in football and it's nice that we've responded in this way." Dykes added: "Obviously I wanted to impact the game, I was disappointed I wasn't starting.

The manager went with Che (Adams).

"But I came on, I changed the game and got two goals and we got three points so it's good." After a minute's applause before kick-off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Scotland should have taken an immediate lead when Che Adams shot straight at Ukraine keeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Adams narrowly failed to convert Ryan Christie's cross moments later before Nathan Patterson's delivery was glanced wide by McGinn.

Scotland's fast start had Ukraine pinned back and the chances kept coming.

Christie headed over from Stuart Armstrong's cross and Armstrong forced a fumbled save from Trubin.

- Dykes strikes - Scotland's momentum was interrupted when Everton defender Patterson was stretchered off with a possible knee injury.

Mykhaylo Mudryk should have capitalised on a wayward clearance from Craig Gordon but his scuffed finish saved the Scotland 'keeper's blushes early in the second half.

Clarke's team kept pressing and came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock as Adams headed McGinn's cross onto the bar before the striker's follow-up was saved by Trubin.

By the time Armstrong headed another good chance wide it seemed Scotland were destined for a frustrating night.

But McGinn rewarded Scotland's relentless pressure in the 70th minute as the Aston Villa midfielder rolled his man inside the area and fired into the far corner.

Ukraine appealed for a foul but the referee did not check the monitor after getting advice from his video assistant.

QPR striker Dykes put the result beyond doubt 10 minutes later with a powerful header from fellow substitute Ryan Fraser's corner.

Scotland were rampant and Dykes headed his second goal from another Fraser corner in the 87th minute.

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine Nice Man Glasgow Lead Craig Wales Ireland Euro June September 2020 National University All From Top

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

12 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

13 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

13 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

13 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

14 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.