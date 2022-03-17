Scotland bench Russell for Ireland finale in Six Nations

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been dropped to the bench for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin, with Edinburgh stand-off Blair Kinghorn set to start

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been dropped to the bench for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin, with Edinburgh stand-off Blair Kinghorn set to start.

In the only other change coach Gregor Townsend has made to his starting XV for Scotland's final game of the championship following a 33-22 win over Italy, Jonny Gray replaces Exeter team-mate Sam Skinner in the second row.

Scotland have lost their past six matches against Ireland and have not won a Six Nations fixture in Dublin since 2010.

That victory denied the Irish a Triple Crown which the hosts are hoping to secure on Saturday.

Victory at Lansdowne Road on Saturday would mean Scotland, currently fourth in the table, had won three of their five matches in the championship this season.

Defeat for Ireland would end their quest to win the title before Grand Slam-chasing France take on England in Paris later Saturday.

Scotland team to play Ireland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Rory Darge; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, Ben White, Finn Russell, Mark BennettCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)