UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Can Be Contenders For Titles After France Win, Says Townsend

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:12 PM

Scotland can be contenders for titles after France win, says Townsend

Gregor Townsend says Scotland have proved they can be serious contenders for international titles after adding France to their list of away conquests in the Six Nations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Gregor Townsend says Scotland have proved they can be serious contenders for international titles after adding France to their list of away conquests in the Six Nations.

Scotland have ended long waits for away wins over Wales, England and now France in their games on the road in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the northern hemisphere tournament.

Friday's 27-23 victory in Paris for 14-man Scotland came against a home side looking to win the championship.

Another four points in the match would have moved Scotland up to second place and Townsend feels they are now in a position to threaten at the top end of the table in future years.

"Stuart (Hogg, the captain) spoke in the huddle after the game and again last night that this has to be more than just the start of the journey of what this team can achieve," said the coach.

"We play this wonderful tournament every year and we have a World Cup in two years in the same stadium we played on Friday night.

"Performances like that will give them confidence, winning against England will give them confidence to take on any team we face.

" Scotland were denied several English-based players including Sean Maitland and looked down and out when Finn Russell was sent off with 10 minutes left.

But France were also reduced to 14 men when Baptiste Serin was yellow-carded and Duhan van der Merwe scored a last-gasp winner following relentless pressure.

"I think the character they showed to come back from behind to win when we're a man down, I know they got a yellow card but to get that response when we had a red card, was superb," Townsend said.

"And obviously just to win here in a stadium (in which) we have only won once before. It showed this team will keep trying and even though we have had two defeats this year in all our games we have shown that same spirit."Townsend, whose side lost by a point against Wales and by three against Ireland, added: "We are delighted but disappointed that it's not better than fourth place.

"The effort they put in here in the last game and the first game (against England) in particular, I feel deserves more than fourth place."

Related Topics

World France Road Maitland Paris Man Same Van Wales Ireland 2020 All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on oc ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir ..

2 minutes ago

Young boy dies, 3 injured as outer wall of Railway ..

2 minutes ago

Lights out at Prime Minister's Office to observe E ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 44 more positive for corona

4 minutes ago

UK PM sees 'nothing' in Covid data to stop lockdow ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.