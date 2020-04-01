Scotland coach Townsend, Wales boss Pivac slash wages as virus bites

Scotland Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has agreed a 25 percent salary deferral and Wales boss Wayne Pivac will cut his wages by the same figure in response to the financial woes caused by the coronavirus

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Scotland Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has agreed a 25 percent salary deferral and Wales boss Wayne Pivac will cut his wages by the same figure in response to the financial woes caused by the coronavirus.

Townsend's deferral, covering April 1 to September 1, will also apply to Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill and Glasgow counterpart Dave Rennie, as well as Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder.

Rennie, however, is set to leave in June to become the coach of Australia.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson, one of the highest paid administrators in the game, will have a salary deferral of 30 percent from April 1 to September 1.

Scottish Rugby board chairman Colin Grassie said: "We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times.

"We will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby." Just hours after the Scottish announcement, Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips said they would take 25 per cent salary reductions from April 1.

"With no stadium events currently and pressure on other income streams, and following in-depth reviews of potential 'return to rugby' dates, a comprehensive plan for cost savings has been implemented," the WRU said.

The WRU earlier this month cancelled all league and cup competitions in Wales for the rest of the season.

Phillips said negotiations over Welsh players' salaries are ongoing, while pay cuts for Scottish players could become an option depending how long the sport is on lockdown.

Tuesday's announcements were designed to help keep Scottish and Welsh rugby viable at a time when there are no matches because of the spread of COVID-19.

It follows similar moves by national unions in England and Australia, although the Twickenham hierarchy of England's Rugby Football Union, including coach Eddie Jones, will be taking a pay cut of more than 25 percent for up to three months, as opposed to a deferral.

The coronavirus is having an impact on rugby union across the world, with USA Rugby filing for bankruptcy protection after its financial problems were exacerbated by the outbreak.