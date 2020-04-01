UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Coach Townsend, Wales Boss Pivac Slash Wages As Virus Bites

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:35 AM

Scotland coach Townsend, Wales boss Pivac slash wages as virus bites

Scotland Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has agreed a 25 percent salary deferral and Wales boss Wayne Pivac will cut his wages by the same figure in response to the financial woes caused by the coronavirus

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Scotland Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend has agreed a 25 percent salary deferral and Wales boss Wayne Pivac will cut his wages by the same figure in response to the financial woes caused by the coronavirus.

Townsend's deferral, covering April 1 to September 1, will also apply to Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill and Glasgow counterpart Dave Rennie, as well as Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder.

Rennie, however, is set to leave in June to become the coach of Australia.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson, one of the highest paid administrators in the game, will have a salary deferral of 30 percent from April 1 to September 1.

Scottish Rugby board chairman Colin Grassie said: "We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times.

"We will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby." Just hours after the Scottish announcement, Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips said they would take 25 per cent salary reductions from April 1.

"With no stadium events currently and pressure on other income streams, and following in-depth reviews of potential 'return to rugby' dates, a comprehensive plan for cost savings has been implemented," the WRU said.

The WRU earlier this month cancelled all league and cup competitions in Wales for the rest of the season.

Phillips said negotiations over Welsh players' salaries are ongoing, while pay cuts for Scottish players could become an option depending how long the sport is on lockdown.

Tuesday's announcements were designed to help keep Scottish and Welsh rugby viable at a time when there are no matches because of the spread of COVID-19.

It follows similar moves by national unions in England and Australia, although the Twickenham hierarchy of England's Rugby Football Union, including coach Eddie Jones, will be taking a pay cut of more than 25 percent for up to three months, as opposed to a deferral.

The coronavirus is having an impact on rugby union across the world, with USA Rugby filing for bankruptcy protection after its financial problems were exacerbated by the outbreak.

Related Topics

USA Football World Australia Same Edinburgh Glasgow Wales Cuban Peso April June September All From Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

40 minutes ago

Lahore High Court transfers 166 judicial officers

7 seconds ago

Ajax end contract of brain-damaged former wonderki ..

9 seconds ago

Pakistani journalist exiled in Sweden missing: rig ..

10 seconds ago

Ahad Chema bail petitions adjourned till April 8

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.