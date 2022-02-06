Scotland edge England in Calcutta Cup thriller

Edinburgh, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Scotland launched their Six Nations campaign with a dramatic 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England were 17-10 ahead, with fly-half Marcus Smith having scored all of their points, when Scotland were awarded a penalty try 15 minutes from time after Luke Cowan-Dickie was ruled to have deliberately knocked on a Finn Russell cross-kick heading towards wing Darcy Graham.

Russell then added a penalty before Scotland survived a series of scrums to record successive Calcutta Cup wins over arch-rivals England for the first time since 1984.