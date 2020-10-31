UrduPoint.com
Scotland Edge Out Wales In Six Nations Finale

Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:39 PM

Scotland edge out Wales in Six Nations finale

Scotland beat Wales 14-10 in their Six Nations Championship finale at Llanelli on Saturday

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Scotland beat Wales 14-10 in their Six Nations Championship finale at Llanelli on Saturday.

Victory gave Scotland their first win on Welsh soil since 2002 and meant they had won three successive championship matches for the first time in 24 years.

By contrast, this was reigning Six Nations champions Wales' fifth successive defeat in all internationals under coach Wayne Pivac.

More Stories From Sports

