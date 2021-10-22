Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time on Thursday with a thumping eight-wicket win over Oman

The Scots comfortably chased down their target of 123 with 18 balls to spare to register their third win out of three in qualifying.

Bangladesh, who were stunned by Scotland in their opening game, secured the second qualifying spot in Group B by seeing off Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.

Scotland will go into Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the runners-up from qualifying Group A - either Ireland or Namibia.