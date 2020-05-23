UrduPoint.com
Scotland Lock Swinson To Retire

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:16 AM

Scotland lock Swinson to retire

Scotland second-row Tim Swinson will retire at the end of the season, Glasgow Warriors announced on Friday

The 33-year-old played the last of his 38 Tests away to Argentina two years ago.

The 33-year-old played the last of his 38 Tests away to Argentina two years ago.

Swinson joined Glasgow from Newcastle in 2012 and has scored 16 tries in 136 appearances for the Warriors. He was a member of the side that won the 2014/15 Pro12 title.

The now Pro14 is currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swinson, whose career has been interrupted by injuries in recent seasons, said in a Glasgow statement: "It's a hard goodbye to the game I've played for the last 14 years, but it's time to move on to the next adventure.

" He thanked his teammates and supporters.

"To the fans who make the game what it is -- whose support, undaunted by obscure away travel and awful weather, never falters -- the game would be in a far worse place without you," Swinson said.

Paying tribute, outgoing club coach Dave Rennie, who is set to take charge of Australia, said Swinson was "the sharpest defensive operator I've worked with".

"Tim has made a massive contribution to the club both on and off the field and we wish him, Ally and their two kids all the best for the future," Rennie added.

