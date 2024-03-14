Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

Stafford McDowall is set to make just his second Scotland appearance after being selected to start in their Six Nations match against leaders Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

The 26-year-old Glasgow centre made his debut against Italy in a World Cup warm-up match last year before being dropped from Gregor Townsend's squad for the tournament in France.

Regular midfielder Sione Tuipulotu's recent injury enabled Cameron Redpath to make a rare start in last weekend's damaging 31-29 defeat away to Italy.

But McDowall, in good form for Glasgow, has now been chosen ahead of Redpath as Scotland look to end the Championship on a high.

The other change to the team that started in Rome sees first-choice scrum-half Ben White return in place of George Horne after the Toulon number nine was rested for the Stadio Olimpico clash with the Azzurri.

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt); Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Andy Christie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

