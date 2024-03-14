Scotland Recall McDowall For Six Nations Finale Against Ireland
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Stafford McDowall is set to make just his second Scotland appearance after being selected to start in their Six Nations match against leaders Ireland in Dublin on Saturday
The 26-year-old Glasgow centre made his debut against Italy in a World Cup warm-up match last year before being dropped from Gregor Townsend's squad for the tournament in France.
Regular midfielder Sione Tuipulotu's recent injury enabled Cameron Redpath to make a rare start in last weekend's damaging 31-29 defeat away to Italy.
But McDowall, in good form for Glasgow, has now been chosen ahead of Redpath as Scotland look to end the Championship on a high.
The other change to the team that started in Rome sees first-choice scrum-half Ben White return in place of George Horne after the Toulon number nine was rested for the Stadio Olimpico clash with the Azzurri.
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt); Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Andy Christie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe
