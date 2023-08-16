Scotland Rugby World Cup Squad
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup, being hosted by France and which runs from September 8 to October 28, announced on Wednesday: Squad Forwards Props: Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached) Hookers: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow) Locks: Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow) Back-row: Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) Backs Scrum-halves: Ben White (Toulon/FRA), George Horne (Glasgow), Ali price (Glasgow) Fly-halves: Finn Russell (Bath/ENG), Ben Healy (Edinburgh) Wings: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)Centres: Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Gloucester/ENG), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath/ENG), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow)Full-backs: Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)