UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Skipper Hogg Sends Best Wishes To Infected Women's Player

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:14 PM

Scotland skipper Hogg sends best wishes to infected women's player

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said on Saturday all his squad's thoughts are with the member of the country's women's side who has contracted coronavirus

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said on Saturday all his squad's thoughts are with the member of the country's women's side who has contracted coronavirus.

The unnamed individual is part of the Scotland squad and her positive test for the virus caused Friday's game against France in the women's Six Nations to be called off.

"I speak for everyone involved in our squad and we send our best wishes to said player. It's a huge matter. We're sending our best wishes and we hope they make a full recovery," Hogg said ahead of Scotland's men's Six Nations match against France in Edinburgh on Sunday.

"It's a huge thing and we're in the best possible place with the help of Dr James Robson to make sure we're doing all the appropriate things. We're thinking of all the girls," he added.

- Bumping elbows - Hogg, who was named skipper before the competition, said the virus had caused his squad to change their daily routine.

"Normally we greet each other every single morning with a handshake. Whereas we've stopped that now and we're bumping elbows," he said at a Murrayfield which has been adorned with warnings on posters and anti-bacterial gel on the walls for the match "We're making sure we're doing everything we possibly can to stay safe and stay healthy," the 27-year-old added.

The Scotland women's team returned from northern Italy on February 23 after their scheduled match against Italy was postponed.

In Italy, 197 people have died from the coronavirus, making it Europe's worst affected country while Scotland has 11 cases of COVID-19.

As the men's and women's squad train in different locations they have not had any face-to-face contact with each other.

Hogg's France counterpart Charles Ollivon played down the virus fears.

"What it changes? Not that much in our preparation, but not nothing. We've had this match on our minds since the start of the week," Ollivon said.

"We prepared like the matches before. Honestly, we've been given some security advice from those in the know but for us nothing has changed," the flanker added.

- 'Fight fire with fire' - France are unbeaten going into Sunday's match and a les Bleus win would set them up for a shot at the Grand Slam when they round off their tournament at home against Ireland on February 14.

Hogg said his outfit were wary of the visitors' ability to start a game strongly after scoring tries in the opening quarter of all of their three games so far this campaign.

"The first 20 minutes will be key for us. We need to meet fire with fire and go after them," Hogg said.

"We need to front-up physically and knock them back in defence, as well as playing in the right areas in attack."

Related Topics

Attack Fire Europe France Died Edinburgh Ireland Italy Georgian Lari February Women Sunday All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hotel collapse traps 70 in eastern China

1 minute ago

Prime Minister committed to take perpetrators of M ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Sindh reviews accommodation arrange ..

1 minute ago

Second French Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Thailand Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases Bringing ..

5 minutes ago

Equal development, inclusive democracy impossible ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.