Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

Scotland co-captain Finn Russell has been passed fit to play against England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday following a concussion

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Scotland co-captain Finn Russell has been passed fit to play against England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday following a concussion.

Fly-half Russell and wing Darcy Graham collided, clashed heads and had to leave the field during Scotland's 32-18 second-round loss to Ireland at Murrayfield on February 9.

While key playmaker Russell has been given the green light, Graham has been ruled out.

"They've both been training really well, they've gone through the right protocols and they've passed every stage," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said after announcing his side on Thursday.

"Finn, we felt, was symptom-free much earlier and obviously didn't have as much of a head knock as Darcy did."

Townsend added: "Darcy is progressing really well. He's had no symptoms now for a few days. He's on to the next stage of his training but we just felt this week was too early to do full contact so we're giving him that extra week to recover."

Kyle Rowe replaces Graham on the wing. Townsend also makes two changes to his pack as former skipper Jamie Ritchie replaces Matt Fagerson in the front row. Pierre Schoeman takes over from Rory Sutherland in the back row.

Sutherland and Fagerson are both on the bench in a 6-2 split.

Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall -- who came on for Graham and Russell against Ireland -- are again the two replacement backs.

Calcutta Cup holders Scotland will be bidding for their fifth successive win over England on Saturday, a feat they last achieved back in the 1890s.

England coach Steve Borthwick named his side for the 143rd edition of rugby union's oldest international fixture on Tuesday but was forced into a late change to his matchday 23 on Thursday when injured reserve lock George Martin was replaced by Ted Hill.

Both teams have won one and lost one in the opening two rounds, with England going down to champions Ireland before edging France 26-25 and Scotland starting the tournament with a 31-19 victory over Italy.

Scotland 15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Rowe, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)