UrduPoint.com

Scotland Team To Play Argentina

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Scotland team to play Argentina in an Autumn Nations Series rugby union international at Murrayfield on Saturday

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Scotland team to play Argentina in an Autumn Nations Series rugby union international at Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 1515 GMT): Team (15-1) Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Jack Dempsey, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Murphy Walker, Glen Young, Andy Christie, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Cameron RedpathCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

