UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland To Face Luxembourg And Netherlands In Euro 2020 Warm-ups

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Scotland to face Luxembourg and Netherlands in Euro 2020 warm-ups

London, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Scotland will take on Luxembourg and the Netherlands in warm-up fixtures before the delayed Euro 2020 as they prepare for their first major tournament in 23 years.

Steve Clarke's side will face Luxembourg away on June 2 and then play the Dutch in Portugal on June 6.

Scotland begin their first appearance in a major finals since 1998 against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14. Croatia and England are also in their group.

"Luxembourg and Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures," said manager Clarke.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament." Luxembourg stunned the Republic of Ireland last month by winning their opening World Cup qualifier 1-0 in Dublin.

The Netherlands, who are managed by former Rangers defender Frank de Boer, are grouped with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in the Euros, with all of those games taking place in Amsterdam.

jw/jc

Related Topics

World Rangers Ukraine Dublin Luxembourg Amsterdam Progress Glasgow Ireland Austria Portugal Czech Republic Croatia Macedonia Netherlands Euro June 2020 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on establishment, orga ..

1 minute ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

1 hour ago

New York Greenlights COVID-19 Vaccinations for Peo ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.