Scotland To Host WSF World Doubles Squash C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Scotland would host the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships for the first time in April this year, after Scottish Squash was awarded the tournament by the World Squash Federation.

The 2022 World Doubles - which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - would feature countries from around the world competing in Men's, Women's and Mixed events between April 5 to 9 in Glasgow Life's Scotstoun Leisure Centre, said a press release issued here.

The hosts would be looking to add to the crown they won in the 2016 Men's event in Darwin, Australia, though they will likely face stiff opposition from Australia, who are defending champions in all three disciplines.

Reacting to the announcement, Scottish Squash President Mark Adderley said, "We're thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to host the WSF World Doubles Championships for the very first time.

We have big ambitions in Scotland to grow the number of major events which we attract to Scotland and with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham approaching this feels like a really nice fit.

Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life, said, "Glasgow is dedicated to attracting world-class events and hosting this event for the first time is yet further recognition of our international status as an international sporting city."Concluding, WSF President Zena Wooldridge said, "I'm really looking forward to returning to Glasgow for the World Doubles Championships and would like to thank Scottish Squash, Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Life for their support."

