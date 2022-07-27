Scotland V New Zealand 1st T20 Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2022 | 10:58 PM
Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Scotland and New Zealand on Wednesday
Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Scotland and New Zealand on Wednesday: At Edinburgh:New Zealand 225-5, 20 overs (F Allen 101; R Berrington 1-13) v Scotland 157-8, 20 overs (I Sodhi 4-28, M Santner 2-23)Result: New Zealand won by 68 runs