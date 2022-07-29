UrduPoint.com

Scotland V New Zealand 2nd T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 29, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Scotland v New Zealand 2nd T20 scores

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Scotland and New Zealand on Friday

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Scotland and New Zealand on Friday: At Edinburgh: New Zealand 254-5, 20 overs (M Chapman 83, M Bracewell 61 no; G Main 2-44) v Scotland 152-9, 20 overs (C Greaves 37; J Neesham 2-9, M Rippon 2-37) result: New Zealand beat Scotland by 102 runsSeries: New Zealand win two-match series 2-0

