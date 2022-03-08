UrduPoint.com

Scotland V Ukraine World Cup Play-off Postponed: Report

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off postponed: report

London, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine's World Cup play-off against Scotland later this month has been postponed following Russia's invasion of the country, reports said.

Ukraine were set to face Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24 in a play-off semi-final but the visitors had asked FIFA to delay the game, the BBC said.

The play-off final -- against either Wales or Austria for a ticket to Qatar -- will now also reportedly be pushed back.

Discussions are under way for a new date, the BBC reported, with the Nations League window in June the most likely option.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Related Topics

World Russia FIFA Qatar Wales Austria March June November December From

Recent Stories

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

8 hours ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

8 hours ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

8 hours ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

9 hours ago
 Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governo ..

Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

9 hours ago
 More space to women needed for development of soci ..

More space to women needed for development of society: Speakers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>