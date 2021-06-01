London, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Scotland midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for coronavirus and will not travel to Portugal for this week's friendly with the Netherlands, the Scottish FA announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old will self-isolate at the team's Spanish training camp in La Finca where they are fine-tuning their preparations for Euro 2020.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that John Fleck has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Scotland National Team basecamp in La Finca," read the statement.

"As a result, he will self-isolate as per Spanish Government guidelines and therefore not fly to Portugal for tomorrow's match against Netherlands.

"The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today (Tuesday)." Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been told by the medical staff Fleck arrived in camp already infected by the virus.

They added that though Fleck flew out on the same flight as the rest of the squad last Thursday the social distancing measures on the plane appear to have proven effective.

"John's fine," said Clarke at a press conference on Tuesday.

"No symptoms. Obviously he's got to isolate for a few days now but we'll keep an eye on him, we'll look after him as we do with everybody. Hopefully it stops there.

"Looking at the information we've got and relying on the doctors for the medical opinion we're 99 per cent sure that John brought it into the camp, it came with him.

"It's just one of those things with the state of the world at this moment with the pandemic."Scotland begin their first finals campaign since the 1998 World Cup against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on June 14.

They face historic rivals England at Wembley on June 18 and round off their group stage campaign against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia four days later back at Hampden.