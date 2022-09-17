Scotland fly-half Finn Russell kicked 17 points as Racing 92 beat Lyon 32-19 in the French Top 14 on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Scotland fly-half Finn Russell kicked 17 points as Racing 92 beat Lyon 32-19 in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Russell's efforts from the tee came as winger Louis Dupichot, centre Inia Tabuavou and France full-back Max Spring scored tries to send the Parisians up to fourth place in the table after three rounds.

The playmaker, who turns 30 next Friday, started his third straight game of the season after being rested for his country's Test series in Argentina this summer.

The crowd at the La Defense Arena paid tribute to Les Bleus centre Virimi Vakatawa pre-match in Racing's first home game since the midfielder announced his shock retirement this month due to a heart probleme.

Earlier this week, RMC Sport reported that the Parisians have been offered New Zealand playmaker Beauden Barrett for next season as Russell's contract in the French capital is up.

Lyon also scored three times as scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud, his France team-mate Dylan Cretin and winger Xavier Mignot crossed but the European Challenge Cup holders lost for a second time this season.

Elsewhere, Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Sireli Maqala claimed his maiden Top 14 try for Bayonne as the promoted Basques lost 26-16 at Stade Francais.

English 21-year-old Harry Glynn scored a double on his first senior start as La Rochelle eased past Perpignan 43-8.

The son of former Samoa No. 8 Henry Tuilagi, 19-year-old back-rower Posolo, made his debut for the Catalans off the bench, replacing Victor Moreaux just after the interval.

England's Zach Mercer opened his account for the campaign diving over as champions Montpellier survived a scare to edge Brive 31-26.

Earlier in the day, France scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted five penalties as Bordeaux-Begles beat Castres 33-12 to claim their first win of the season.

Lucu, 29, a back-up for World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont for Les Bleus, made his contributions in the second half to give his side victory after they had lost their two opening games of the campaign.

Later, South Africa back-rower Rynhardt Elstadt is on the bench for Toulouse's trip to Pau after being left out of the Springboks squad for the upcoming Tests against Argentina.

On Sunday, three-time European champions Toulon welcome Clermont.