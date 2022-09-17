UrduPoint.com

Scotland's Russell Boots Racing Past Lyon In Top 14

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Scotland's Russell boots Racing past Lyon in Top 14

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell kicked 17 points as Racing 92 beat Lyon 32-19 in the French Top 14 on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Scotland fly-half Finn Russell kicked 17 points as Racing 92 beat Lyon 32-19 in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Russell's efforts from the tee came as winger Louis Dupichot, centre Inia Tabuavou and France full-back Max Spring scored tries to send the Parisians up to fourth place in the table after three rounds.

The playmaker, who turns 30 next Friday, started his third straight game of the season after being rested for his country's Test series in Argentina this summer.

The crowd at the La Defense Arena paid tribute to Les Bleus centre Virimi Vakatawa pre-match in Racing's first home game since the midfielder announced his shock retirement this month due to a heart probleme.

Earlier this week, RMC Sport reported that the Parisians have been offered New Zealand playmaker Beauden Barrett for next season as Russell's contract in the French capital is up.

Lyon also scored three times as scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud, his France team-mate Dylan Cretin and winger Xavier Mignot crossed but the European Challenge Cup holders lost for a second time this season.

Elsewhere, Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Sireli Maqala claimed his maiden Top 14 try for Bayonne as the promoted Basques lost 26-16 at Stade Francais.

English 21-year-old Harry Glynn scored a double on his first senior start as La Rochelle eased past Perpignan 43-8.

The son of former Samoa No. 8 Henry Tuilagi, 19-year-old back-rower Posolo, made his debut for the Catalans off the bench, replacing Victor Moreaux just after the interval.

England's Zach Mercer opened his account for the campaign diving over as champions Montpellier survived a scare to edge Brive 31-26.

Earlier in the day, France scrum-half Maxime Lucu slotted five penalties as Bordeaux-Begles beat Castres 33-12 to claim their first win of the season.

Lucu, 29, a back-up for World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont for Les Bleus, made his contributions in the second half to give his side victory after they had lost their two opening games of the campaign.

Later, South Africa back-rower Rynhardt Elstadt is on the bench for Toulouse's trip to Pau after being left out of the Springboks squad for the upcoming Tests against Argentina.

On Sunday, three-time European champions Toulon welcome Clermont.

Related Topics

World France Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Argentina South Africa Samoa Fiji Turkish Lira Sunday Gold Olympics From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lewandowski strikes against struggling Elche earn ..

Lewandowski strikes against struggling Elche earn Barca top spot

49 seconds ago
 Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya May Join E ..

Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya May Join European Delegation at UNGA - S ..

51 seconds ago
 Whelan's Sister Thanks Biden for Updates on Effort ..

Whelan's Sister Thanks Biden for Updates on Efforts to Free Ex-Marine From Russi ..

52 seconds ago
 Delegation presents Rs25m cheque to CM Punjab

Delegation presents Rs25m cheque to CM Punjab

54 seconds ago
 Young Saad spearheads the 39th Millat Tractors Gov ..

Young Saad spearheads the 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

5 minutes ago
 PTI AJK governing body reposes full trust in PM's ..

PTI AJK governing body reposes full trust in PM's leadership

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.