UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scott Wins Australian PGA To End Almost Four-year Title Drought

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:30 PM

Scott wins Australian PGA to end almost four-year title drought

Gold Coast, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A "stoked" Adam Scott won his first tournament in almost four years Sunday, keeping his cool on the back nine of the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship to clinch a two-shot victory.

The Australian world number 18 had posted more than 20 top-10 finishes since his last success at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March 2016 and, in front of his home crowd at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, sank a birdie on the 14th and an eagle at the next to hold off New Zealander Michael Hendry.

It was Scott's second Australian PGA title after romping to victory in 2013 ahead of American Rickie Fowler, and partly made amends for his bitter disappointment at being on the losing team at last week's Presidents Cup.

"After a good save on 12 it was time to do something, I was behind," said Scott after a three under par 69 gave him a 13-under winning total of 275.

"There were opportunities for everyone and I was the one who took them today.

"I'm stoked with it, it's been a long time coming. I'm really happy to win another PGA here," he added.

The 39-year-old, who grew up on the Gold Coast, credited the crowd support for helping him finally get back into the winner's circle.

"The support has been great, I've had friends and family here, a lot of familiar faces out there, a lot of familiar voices yelling at me," he said.

"It was really fun and caps off a nice year for me. I drew on my experience.

"I've been seeing good things in my game for eight or nine months really," he added.

"Belief is a big thing and eventually you just have to get it done and today was my opportunity." A gutsy Hendry, who has been struggling with a rib injury, had a one-stroke lead at the 10th, but a bogey-bogey finish ruined his card.

He was fortunate to get through the day with the injury having got progressively worse through the week, causing him discomfort at the top of the backswing.

A group of five players tied for third, three behind Scott, including young Chinese big-hitter Yuan "Carl" Yechun and Australian Wade Ormsby.

Defending champion Cameron Smith finished with a 70 to end his tournament six adrift of Presidents Cup teammate Scott, while American 2009 Open Championship winner Stewart Cink hit a final round 71 to end his first Australian tournament in 16 years nine off the pace.

Related Topics

World China Young Gold Coast Nice Lead Eagle Circle Adam Scott March Sunday 2016 Family Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

35 seconds ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

16 minutes ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

31 minutes ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.