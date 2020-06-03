Scottish clubs plan 'virtual season tickets' for locked out fans

Scottish Premiership clubs will be able to sell virtual season tickets to supporters next season to help ease the economic burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020/21 Scottish season is due to get underway on August 1, but it remains unclear when fans will be allowed to attend matches due to social distancing guidelines.

According to UEFA's latest Club Licensing Benchmark report, gate receipts provided 43 percent of revenue for the 12 clubs in the Scottish Premiership, by far the highest in Europe's top 20 leagues.

A new television rights deal with Sky sports that starts next season will see 48 games screened live.

However, an agreement between the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and Sky means clubs can sell live streaming rights for the other 180 matches of the top-flight campaign.

"The virtual season ticket for the 2020/21 season is an innovative way to maintain the connection with fans and provide economic stability for the clubs, and we are very happy to support it," said Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports.

The 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season was called to an end last month after a majority of clubs passed a controversial resolution to end the campaign on a points-per-game formula.

As part of the SPFL's agreement with Sky, a rebate due for matches not played in the 2019/20 season will be repaid over the length of the new five-year contract.