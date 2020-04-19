UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Leagues Look At Reconstruction With Games Up To Six Months Away

Muhammad Rameez 56 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Scottish leagues look at reconstruction with games up to six months away

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Hamilton chairman Les Gray believes football might not return before October as he defended the decision to end the season in the Scottish lower leagues this week.

Gray will co-chair a taskforce that will aim to reconstruct the leagues to ensure no side suffers relegation due to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership season has not yet been declared over, but the controversial resolution passed by the 42-member clubs of the leagues this week means the top-flight could follow suit with positions awarded on a points-per-game basis.

That would see Celtic declared champions, while as it stands Hearts would be relegated to the Championship and Partick Thistle down to League One.

"The reality is I don't think we will be playing football again before September, October," Gray told the BBC.

"We need to get to the next stage and try to deliver a situation where the clubs that were disaffected are remedied. That will include Hearts and Partick Thistle.

"The terms of reference will be simply to create league reconstruction through an expanded Premiership which will then obviously have (an) impact on Championship, League One, League Two and potentially the pyramid."Gray was part of the Scottish Professional Football Leagues (SPFL) board that put forward the resolution to end the season in the lower leagues to free up much-needed funds from prize money.

Rangers have led calls for an independent investigation into the voting process by demanding SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie be suspended amid claims of bullying and coercion.

Related Topics

Football Resolution Hamilton Turkish Lira Money September October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Culture records more than 4,000 remote worki ..

36 minutes ago

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches ‘One Million Ar ..

1 hour ago

SEWA works on plan to ensure water supplies for Sh ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait witnesses 1 death and 164 COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.