Scottish players determined to send Indian team back home today  

Mark Watt, the Scottish all-rounder, has also plans to ruin the birthday party of Indian skipper Virat Kohli today.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) Scotland players are much excited and prepare to lock horn against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International cricket Stadium today.

Taking to Facebook page, the Scotland team addressed the Indian team and said that if they wanted to have the trophy they have to face them.

“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us,” they wrote as a caption of with the pictures of players and trophy of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Mark Watt also shared picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as indirectly he warned him that he was going to spoil his (Kohli) birthday party today.

Today’s match is very important for India if it really wants to remain in the tournament, because loss will leave no other option for them except to go back home.