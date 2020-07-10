UrduPoint.com
Scottish Premiership Gets Go-ahead To Kick Off On August 1

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:23 PM

Next season's Scottish Premiership campaign will kick off on August 1 after football authorities received written approval from the Scottish government

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the plan, which also gave clubs permission to arrange friendly matches at once.

Those matches would be behind closed doors and players would be subject to weekly coronavirus testing from July 13.

Celtic will kick off their bid for a historic 10th successive Scottish Premiership title at home to Hamilton on August 2.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Today's approvals are a significant step forward for Scottish Premiership clubs and provide the necessary clarity to prepare for the new season.

"The ability for clubs to arrange and participate in friendly matches is important on and off the field as momentum builds towards what will be a welcome and exciting return to Scottish football starting 1 August."

