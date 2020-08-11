UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Premiership Season Under Threat Due To Quarantine Breach

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

Scottish Premiership season under threat due to quarantine breach

The Scottish government has threatened to call a halt to the new Premiership season due to another breach of the strict coronavirus quarantine rules

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Scottish government has threatened to call a halt to the new Premiership season due to another breach of the strict coronavirus quarantine rules.

Celtic's Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli said he had not observed quarantine protocols after a trip to Spain. Anyone returning to Scotland from Spain must spend two weeks in quarantine.

Bolingoli played in the Scottish champions' 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday, the team's second match of the season.

He has apologised for his behaviour and Celtic have launched an investigation.

The Scottish government is already furious at eight Aberdeen players who visiting a bar last week. Two of them tested positive, forcing the postponement of last Saturday's Premiership game with St Johnstone.

The government said if they felt protocol had been broken, then they could press the pause button on the season.

"We are currently in discussion with the club (Celtic) and football governing bodies to establish the facts," the administration said in a statement.

"If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland." Bolingoli said he wanted to apologise to his manager, team mates, supporters, "and so many others for letting them down so badly".

"I am guilty of a major error of judgement," the 25-year-old added.

"I know what I did was wrong and I know that I must now deal with the consequences."Celtic said it took its response to Covid-19 "extremely seriously" and that it had not recorded any positive tests.

Related Topics

Football Threatened Boli Aberdeen Spain Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan announces realme Fan festival. Sup ..

28 minutes ago

Participants from 46 different countries to line u ..

31 minutes ago

Infinix zero 8: Peak mobile performance with G90T ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus is not over yet, warns Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Rossiya Segodnya's Journalist Pitalev Is in Detent ..

32 minutes ago

Young woman committed suicide

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.