Scottish Topflight Soccer League Cancels Rest Of Season Over COVID-19 Health Concerns

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

The Scottish topflight soccer league, the Scottish Premiership, has canceled the remainder of the 2019/20 season as a result of the coronavirus disease outbreak, league officials said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Scottish topflight soccer league, the Scottish Premiership, has canceled the remainder of the 2019/20 season as a result of the coronavirus disease outbreak, league officials said in a statement on Monday.

"Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions around the world and the repercussions will be felt for a long time. Scottish Government restrictions and deep concerns for both player and spectator safety left the SPFL with no realistic option but to call the Ladbrokes Premiership now and we thank the Premiership clubs for their support on this decision," Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan said in the statement.

According to league officials, the decision was made unanimously by the topflight's 12 teams. The final league table was calculated using teams' points per game average, and Glasgow's Celtic were named champions.

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to get underway on August 1, and league officials stated that they will do their utmost to ensure that the competition can begin safely on this date.

Elsewhere in Europe, several leagues are looking to resume play behind closed doors in order to complete the 2019/20 season. This past weekend, the German Bundesliga hosted a full slate of games with no supporters in attendance and with strict social distancing measures in place for players and coaches.

Earlier on Monday, clubs in the English Premier League voted unanimously to allow small-group training to begin, potentially paving the way for the season to resume in a matter of weeks.

