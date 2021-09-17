UrduPoint.com

Scrabble Association Delegation Meets DG Sports KP

Fri 17th September 2021

Scrabble Association delegation meets DG Sports KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Scrabble Association led by Arif Yousuf Advocate, former Chief Legal Adviser, held a meeting with Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak on Thursday.

The delegation included Malik Anis and Scribble Association Coordinator Muhammad Waqar. Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah was also present.

Talking to the delegation, Asfandyar Khattak appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Scrabble Associations and assured all possible cooperation in organizing Peshawar Scrabble League, a mega event of world class educational games.

Earlier, the delegation told DG Sports that preparations for Peshawar Scrabble League are underway. Hundreds of students and principals and teachers of government and private schools of Peshawar district will participate in the league.

The delegation apprised DG Sports that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary education Muhammad Yahya Akhonzada, Additional Secretary Elementary Education Muhammad Wasif Saeed have been extending all out support to the association for the mega League.

The DG Sports said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking steps for the promotion of sports and the welfare of the players as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Arif Yousuf said that Scrabble Game is a very good and rich educational game for the students which will make every student a champion in studies, as well as in the field of sports.

He said that after this Peshawar Scrabble League event, scrabble events would also be organized in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that all the students go ahead with their studies as well as in the field of sports.

