'Scrabble number one educational mind game'; Principal APS

NOWSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) ::Principal Army Public school (APS) Nowshera, Jawariya Sajjad has said that scrabble was truly the number one educational mind game and urged upon the education institution and students to play it for learning education through sports.

The benefits of the scrabble game brought smiles on the faces of all students of all ages. Renowned educationist, Principal Jawariya Sajjad described the best benefits of the game, called it essential for all students in Nowshera district.

She also asked the Director General (DG) Sports Asfandyar Khattak to impart Scrabble Game training to the teachers and students to build a better educational future for all the boys and girls of Nowshera. She said the teachers could also teach Scrabble to all the students studying in their respective schools and colleges and also to the next generation on a regular basis which will make all the students readable and serve and develop the country.

During the competitions between students and teachers, she said, thanks to this game, all the precious time lost and affected by the Corona epidemic will be recovered very soon and all the current and future courses will be easily remembered.

Jawariya Sajjad said that a contingent of teachers and students of Army Public School, Home of Champions Nowshera would participate in the mega event of Scrabble League to be held in Peshawar very soon.

She further said that this game is really education plus mind sports and it is a great world class activity for students of every class and their families which helps all the students in their studies. She said, the lesson of the subject becomes easier to memorize, and instead of wasting time in PubG and other fighting games on mobile and internet, students study hard. The family members enjoy spending time together and playing Scrabble together, she said.

She said that an Inter-School Scrabble Champions Trophy would soon be held among all Army Public Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All students of the Army Public School System will benefit from this world number one game.