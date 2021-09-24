UrduPoint.com

Scrabble Training Camp For Children At A Private School In Hayatabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Scrabble training camp for children at a private school in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A one-day Scrabble training camp was organized at a private school in Hayatabad Peshawar under the auspices of Directorate General Sports KP and Scrabble Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which a large number of students participated.

Students described scrabble as useful for educational activities.

On the occasion, the principal of the school Farhana Hamid said that it was their responsibility to provide the best facilities to all the students in the fields of higher education as well as academics and sports.They make it possible for children to take part in national and international scrabble competitions and win back name and fame for Pakistan.

Murad Ali Mohmand, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the school management for involving students – both girls and boys in healthy sports activities and termed scrabble as vital for learning best things out of it.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has fully focused on developing sports infrastructure across the province and for this billion of rupees has been allocated. He said by the end of this year, more than 151 playground facilities would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.5 billion which help the youth to utilize best available facilities of international standard across the province.

At the end, Murad Ali Mohmand distributed Scrabble game sets among all the students who participated in the training sessions supervised by master trainer Waqar Ahmad. The students also thanked Directorate General Sports KP for extending support to them during healthy sports activities.

