Scrabble's Popularity Soars In Pakistan, Bright Future Ahead: Tariq Pervez

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Pervez has expressed his enthusiasm for the game's remarkable growth in Pakistan, driven by a significant surge in participation and outstanding performances in global competitions

"Scrabble is spreading like wildfire in Pakistan, with our major tournaments attracting a multiplying number of participants each year," Pervez told APP. "We've seen a remarkable response in our inter-school championship in Karachi, with over 1,500-2,000 players participating regularly.

We now have regular scrabble tournaments in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Badin and other cities. Pakistan was the host for the world Championship and World Youth Championship played online during the COVID years," he said.

Pervez highlighted Pakistan's impressive record in youth scrabble, winning multiple World Youth Championships and Junior World Championships, as well as other prestigious titles like the Princess Cup and Causeway Challenge.

Adult players have also made their mark, with Waseem Khatri, Moiz Baig, and Hammad Hadi securing international titles in recent years.

To further boost the game's growth, Pervez emphasized the need for higher authorities to take interest and establish scrabble activities at the grassroots level.

He envisioned a bright future for scrabble in Pakistan, with schools and colleges establishing their own clubs and seasoned players finding employment as coaches.

This game has not only provided opportunities to players but has also helped them secure scholarships and admissions in top universities worldwide," he said.

Looking ahead, the PSA plans to expand tournaments to more cities, involve additional educational institutes, and conduct scrabble workshops.

Pervez appealed to corporate to sponsor tournaments and the Pakistan team for international championships, promising a guarantee of international titles and brand ambassadors.

