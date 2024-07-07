Scrabble's Popularity Soars In Pakistan, Bright Future Ahead: Tariq Pervez
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Pervez has expressed his enthusiasm for the game's remarkable growth in Pakistan, driven by a significant surge in participation and outstanding performances in global competitions
"Scrabble is spreading like wildfire in Pakistan, with our major tournaments attracting a multiplying number of participants each year," Pervez told APP. "We've seen a remarkable response in our inter-school championship in Karachi, with over 1,500-2,000 players participating regularly.
We now have regular scrabble tournaments in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Badin and other cities. Pakistan was the host for the world Championship and World Youth Championship played online during the COVID years," he said.
Pervez highlighted Pakistan's impressive record in youth scrabble, winning multiple World Youth Championships and Junior World Championships, as well as other prestigious titles like the Princess Cup and Causeway Challenge.
Adult players have also made their mark, with Waseem Khatri, Moiz Baig, and Hammad Hadi securing international titles in recent years.
To further boost the game's growth, Pervez emphasized the need for higher authorities to take interest and establish scrabble activities at the grassroots level.
He envisioned a bright future for scrabble in Pakistan, with schools and colleges establishing their own clubs and seasoned players finding employment as coaches.
This game has not only provided opportunities to players but has also helped them secure scholarships and admissions in top universities worldwide," he said.
Looking ahead, the PSA plans to expand tournaments to more cities, involve additional educational institutes, and conduct scrabble workshops.
Pervez appealed to corporate to sponsor tournaments and the Pakistan team for international championships, promising a guarantee of international titles and brand ambassadors.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Women's Cricket team continues training38 seconds ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to keep Euro 2024 dream alive14 hours ago
-
England's saviour Saka finds Euros penalty redemption14 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - collated14 hours ago
-
Girmay wins again as Tour de France remembers de Gaulle15 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 6 results - 1st update15 hours ago
-
Netherlands v Turkey Euro 2024 quarter-final starting line-ups15 hours ago
-
Wimbledon 'cow on ice' Zverev tells Guardiola 'come and coach me'15 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results16 hours ago
-
England's Euros quarter-final with Swiss goes to penalties16 hours ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals16 hours ago
-
PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy20 hours ago