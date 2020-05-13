UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scrap Promotion If Championship Season Cannot Finish, Says Norwich Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:16 PM

Scrap promotion if Championship season cannot finish, says Norwich chief

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber says promotion to the Premier League should be scrapped if the Championship season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber says promotion to the Premier League should be scrapped if the Championship season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is pressing on with its "Project Restart" plans to restart the top-flight campaign in June despite a host of issues and objections from some clubs and players.

Attempts to resume play in the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two are also fraught with difficulties, especially the prohibitive cost of testing players and staff for the virus for clubs with scant resources.

Reports say the League One and League Two seasons could be called off and the future of the Championship is far from certain.

The prospect of Premier League teams being relegated and replaced by Championship sides who did not finish their seasons does not sit well with Webber.

Norwich were rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of second-bottom Aston Villa, when play was suspended in mid-March.

Leeds and West Brom were first and second in the Championship.

"What we could not accept is a situation where we play all our games and get relegated, but the Championship can't play, and they automatically promote some teams who haven't finished the season," Webber told Sky sports.

"For anyone who has got promoted from the Championship, it is a 46 or 49-game slog. It needs to be settled on the pitch, both coming up and going down." Premier League clubs hope to resume training next week while observing social distancing but the lower leagues remain in a state of flux.

A number of lower-division teams have furloughed their players to save money during health crisis.

An English Football League board meeting is set for Wednesday to discuss how to finish the season, followed by talks between all 24 Championship clubs.

Related Topics

Football Sports Norwich Money June All From Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meera is happy over return to Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Aimed COVID-19; SECP to continue adjudication func ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle appro ..

4 minutes ago

Over Rs3.5b donated to PM Corona Relief Fund: Prim ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Praises Russian Military Aviation, Points to ..

4 minutes ago

German firms plan charter flight to send staff bac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.