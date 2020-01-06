UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scrapped Val D'Isere Downhill Rescheduled For Bulgaria

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Scrapped Val d'Isere downhill rescheduled for Bulgaria

The women's World Cup downhill event at Val d'Isere which was twice scrapped last month has been rescheduled for Bansko in Bulgaria on February 24, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The women's World Cup downhill event at Val d'Isere which was twice scrapped last month has been rescheduled for Bansko in Bulgaria on February 24, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Monday.

Strong winds and heavy snowfall forced organisers to cancel the event twice over the weekend of 21-22 December, the second year in a row the women's events have been cancelled at the French resort.

The Bansko event already features a downhill and a super G, while the combined event from Val d'Isere which was also cancelled has not been rescheduled.

Related Topics

World Bulgaria February December Women Event From

Recent Stories

African players in Europe: Ayew off target for Pal ..

1 minute ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

1 minute ago

Cricket incomplete without Pak-India games: Mianda ..

4 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Mon ..

1 minute ago

Nigerian champions Enyimba sack coach Abdallah bef ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 44 kilometre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.