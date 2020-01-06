The women's World Cup downhill event at Val d'Isere which was twice scrapped last month has been rescheduled for Bansko in Bulgaria on February 24, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Monday

Strong winds and heavy snowfall forced organisers to cancel the event twice over the weekend of 21-22 December, the second year in a row the women's events have been cancelled at the French resort.

The Bansko event already features a downhill and a super G, while the combined event from Val d'Isere which was also cancelled has not been rescheduled.