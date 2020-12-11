Scrutiny of Islamabad football clubs from Saturday

The two-day scrutiny of football clubs in the federal capital would begin on Saturday here at the T&T Football Ground, G-8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The two-day scrutiny of football clubs in the Federal capital would begin on Saturday here at the T&T Football Ground, G-8.

According to Pakistan Football Federation Secretary (Electoral) Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem as many as many as 42 clubs affiliated to the association would be scrutinized.

A total of 20 clubs would be scrutinized on Saturday while 22 clubs will be scrutinized on the second day (tomorrow). The scrutiny would be done daily from 10am to 4pm.

The scrutiny committee would include Regional Election Commissioner Rashid Brohi, Islamabad Football Association normalization committee chairmanAbdul Shakoor Butt, secretary Raja Masood Ahmed and member & coordinator Shahid Siddique.