SD High School wins South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Government Sadiq Dan High school Bahawalpur defeated Government Technical High School in the final match of the South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship 2022 at Dring Stadium on Monday.

The Government Technical High School team scored 102 while batting first. Government Sadiq Dan High School cricket team achieved the target at the loss of 8 wickets. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was the Chief Guest and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich was the Guest of Honor at the prize distribution ceremony.

The team of Sadiq Dan High School received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and the winner's trophy. The cricket team of Government Technical High School received a runner-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30,000.

Later, Commissioner was briefed that the cricket pavilion of Dring Stadium Bahawalpur is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 90 million. An athletic tartan track will be installed in Dring Stadium at a cost of Rs 400 million.

National and international level athletic competitions will be held at the stadium. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the youth of Bahawalpur are actively participating in healthy activities. It will give the youth an opportunity to exhibit their talents. He appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich and the organizers of the South Punjab Under-16 Boys School Cricket Championship.