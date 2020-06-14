UrduPoint.com
Sealing Order On PSB Withdrawn

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Sealing order on PSB withdrawn

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The sealing order in respect of Pakistan sports board (PSB), Islamabad has been withdrawn.

Earlier, the facility was sealed as some office employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a notification from the office of the district magistrate issued here, the sealing order dated June 3, 2020, in respect of PSB is hereby withdrawn.

