Sealing order on PSB withdrawn

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The sealing order in respect of Pakistan sports board (PSB), Islamabad has been withdrawn.

Earlier, the facility was sealed as some office employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a notification from the office of the district magistrate issued here, the sealing order dated June 3, 2020, in respect of PSB is hereby withdrawn.