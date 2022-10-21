Season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League kicks off

The season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League (HHCL) kicked off at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The season-II of Hair Harmony cricket League (HHCL) kicked off at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning & Development, Dr Ahsan Iqbal attended the opening ceremony as chief guest.

Chairman of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurd Khan, Father Richard, Westridge Catholic Church Pindi, Julian, Focolari Catholic Movement, Dominican Sister, Samina Daniel and others also attended the ceremony.

Young players from Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Muslim, and other communities came together in the same ground to show the world that Pakistan is a peaceful nation where people of different religions and faiths coexist peacefully as one nation.

The chief guest and others in their speeches, emphasized on the importance of interfaith harmony, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence for a more prosperous Pakistan.