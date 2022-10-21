UrduPoint.com

Season-II Of Hair Harmony Cricket League Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League kicks off

The season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League (HHCL) kicked off at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The season-II of Hair Harmony cricket League (HHCL) kicked off at Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad on Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning & Development, Dr Ahsan Iqbal attended the opening ceremony as chief guest.

Chairman of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurd Khan, Father Richard, Westridge Catholic Church Pindi, Julian, Focolari Catholic Movement, Dominican Sister, Samina Daniel and others also attended the ceremony.

Young players from Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Muslim, and other communities came together in the same ground to show the world that Pakistan is a peaceful nation where people of different religions and faiths coexist peacefully as one nation.

The chief guest and others in their speeches, emphasized on the importance of interfaith harmony, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence for a more prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad World Ahsan Iqbal Same Church Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Pakistan exits FATF's grey list: FO

Pakistan exits FATF's grey list: FO

23 minutes ago
 Ethiopians to Be Able to Stay in US for 18 Months ..

Ethiopians to Be Able to Stay in US for 18 Months Amid Conflict, Humanitarian Cr ..

23 minutes ago
 No unrest in country over Imran's disqualification ..

No unrest in country over Imran's disqualification: Javed Latif

23 minutes ago
 Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha agains ..

Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against attack outside ECP

38 minutes ago
 White House, Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Gett ..

White House, Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Getting Starlink Internet to Iran ..

38 minutes ago
 'Educational institutes guarantee of progress' : V ..

'Educational institutes guarantee of progress' : Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar M ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.