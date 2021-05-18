UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Season Over For Toni Kroos After Positive COVID Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:47 PM

Season over for Toni Kroos after positive COVID test

Real Madrid will be without German midfielder, Toni Kroos for the decisive last game of the season after the club confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Real Madrid will be without German midfielder, Toni Kroos for the decisive last game of the season after the club confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kroos had been isolated at home since Friday after a close contact had tested positive for the virus and missed Sunday's 1-0 win away to Athletic Club Bilbao and he will now also have to sit out Saturday's home match against Villarreal.

Real Madrid needs to beat Villarreal and hope that Atletico Madrid fails to win in their visit to relegation-threatened Valladolid in a game that will be played at the same time, to be crowned this season's La Liga champions.

The German is the ninth member of the Real Madrid first-team squad to test positive for COVID-19 this season, following Eder Militao, Casemiro, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde, and Luka Jovic, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and club President, Florentino Perez have also been infected by the virus during the course of the campaign.

Kroos has been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, playing 3,194 minutes in 42 games in all competitions, scoring 3 goals, and providing 12 assists.

Related Topics

Loan German Visit Germany Frankfurt Valladolid Bilbao Madrid Same Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

4 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

11 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&amp;S B ..

11 minutes ago

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

38 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.