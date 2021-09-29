UrduPoint.com

Seating Capacity Doubled For 1-3 October National T20 Matches

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:19 PM

Seating capacity doubled for 1-3 October National T20 matches

In a move to continue to bring fans closer to Pakistan's top T20 stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board has doubled the seating capacity for the six matches to be played from 1-3 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :In a move to continue to bring fans closer to Pakistan's top T20 stars, the Pakistan cricket board has doubled the seating capacity for the six matches to be played from 1-3 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. This decision has been taken following the approval from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to buy the tickets and gain access to the stadium.

Fans can continue to buy the tickets through www.bookme.pk, Bookme's mobile application and M&P courier offices across Pakistan.

Tickets can also be bought through Bookme's helpline by 0313 7786 888. Spectators are requested to strictly adhere to government-mandated SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing when in the enclosures.

Terms & Conditions for spectators: -Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets.

-NADRA-issued Vaccination Certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.

-Original ID cards are mandatory.

-People under 18 are not allowed.

-Wearing of mask will be mandatory.

-Tickets are non-transferable.

-Anyone violating Bio-Secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

-All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Mobile Rawalpindi Buy October From Top

Recent Stories

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

4 minutes ago
 Al Tayer emphasises DEWA’s readiness to deal wit ..

Al Tayer emphasises DEWA’s readiness to deal with emergencies during Expo 2020 ..

19 minutes ago
 ‘When we do shootings we lie’

‘When we do shootings we lie’

22 minutes ago
 CM provides food to laborers at University Road

CM provides food to laborers at University Road

34 seconds ago
 Almost 90% of Russians Think Start of Nuclear War ..

Almost 90% of Russians Think Start of Nuclear War in 2-3 Years Unlikely - Survey

37 seconds ago
 NYUAD&#039;s Arts Centre, Mubadala bring artists a ..

NYUAD&#039;s Arts Centre, Mubadala bring artists and audiences closer through Of ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.