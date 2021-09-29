Seating capacity doubled for 1-3 October National T20 matches

In a move to continue to bring fans closer to Pakistan's top T20 stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board has doubled the seating capacity for the six matches to be played from 1-3 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :In a move to continue to bring fans closer to Pakistan's top T20 stars, the Pakistan cricket board has doubled the seating capacity for the six matches to be played from 1-3 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. This decision has been taken following the approval from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to buy the tickets and gain access to the stadium.

Fans can continue to buy the tickets through www.bookme.pk, Bookme's mobile application and M&P courier offices across Pakistan.

Tickets can also be bought through Bookme's helpline by 0313 7786 888. Spectators are requested to strictly adhere to government-mandated SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing when in the enclosures.

Terms & Conditions for spectators: -Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets.

-NADRA-issued Vaccination Certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.

-Original ID cards are mandatory.

-People under 18 are not allowed.

-Wearing of mask will be mandatory.

-Tickets are non-transferable.

-Anyone violating Bio-Secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

-All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.