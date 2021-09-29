Seating Capacity Doubled For 1-3 October National T20 Matches
Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:19 PM
In a move to continue to bring fans closer to Pakistan's top T20 stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board has doubled the seating capacity for the six matches to be played from 1-3 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Fans can continue to buy the tickets through www.bookme.pk, Bookme's mobile application and M&P courier offices across Pakistan.
Tickets can also be bought through Bookme's helpline by 0313 7786 888. Spectators are requested to strictly adhere to government-mandated SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing when in the enclosures.
Terms & Conditions for spectators: -Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets.
-NADRA-issued Vaccination Certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.
-Original ID cards are mandatory.
-People under 18 are not allowed.
-Wearing of mask will be mandatory.
-Tickets are non-transferable.
-Anyone violating Bio-Secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.
-All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.