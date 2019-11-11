UrduPoint.com
Seattle Sounders Become MLS Champions, Beating FC Toronto 3-1

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Seattle Sounders FC became the champion of Major League Soccer (MLS), beating Toronto Football Club in the MLS Cup 2019 with a score of 3-1.

Dutch defender Kelvin Leerdam scored for the home team in the 57th minute, and Spanish winger Victor Rodriguez solidified the Seattle Sounders' lead in the 76th minute.

Seattle's last goal was hammered into the Toronto net by Peruvian striker Raul Ruidiaz in the 90th minute.

US national team player Jozy Altidore scored for FC Toronto at the very end of the game, setting the final score.

The match was held on Sunday at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The Seattle Sounders won the championship in 2016 and became the MLS Cup runner-up in 2017. Both finals were played against FC Toronto.

