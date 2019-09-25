UrduPoint.com
Sebastian Coe Reelected As President Of International Association Of Athletics Federations

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Sebastian Coe Reelected as President of International Association of Athletics Federations

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced on Wednesday the reelection of four-time Olympic medalist Sebastian Coe as the head of the organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced on Wednesday the reelection of four-time Olympic medalist Sebastian Coe as the head of the organization.

"Sebastian Coe has been re-elected to his second term as president of the IAAF," the federation tweeted.

According to the insidethegames sports site, Coe was unanimously reelected.

Sebastian Coe took charge of the IAAF four years ago and oversaw the banning of Russian athletes from participation in the IAAF World Championships.

