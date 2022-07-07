Sec Tourism inaugurates TDCP Boating Safari project at Indus river

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Tourism Punjab Muhammad Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated TDCP Boating Safari project at Indus river Chachran Sharif Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

On this occasion, manager P&D TDCP Amir Nawaz, DC Rahim Yar Khan, incharge TDCP DG Khan Sheikh Muhammad Ijaz and other officials were present.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan thanked Secretary Tourism and Punjab government for providing such a facility for tourists and termed it as gift to Rahim Yar Khan.Local people also thanked Tourism/ TDCP for such facility.

Secretary Tourism department thanked all of them and requested to clear land acquisition matters in one month so that Tourist resort may also be built.

He on behalf of Punjab government assured them for providing all support for promotion of Tourism.

He said that Archaeology Directorate was also conserving two monuments in area like Chitti Masjid & Pattan Minara alongwith TDCP for facilitation of Tourism in the district.

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) have arranged two boats having 12 seats for the project concerned in which all facilities were available.

The local people were selected for working on the project and they are deputed after imparting training while TDCP staff was present for other services.

The boating project was continuation of the tourist projects being set up in South Punjab.

Incharge TDCP Multan Ashar Iqbal Malik said that the officials have pledged more tourist sites at Tehsil level in North and South Punjab for attraction of tourists.

He said that boat Safari project, theme park and resorts had been established and some are in completion stages.