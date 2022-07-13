Second B-5 training, coaching course on July 21

UrduPoint.com

The second B-5 training and coaching course jointly organized by the Softball Federation of Pakistan and the National Softball Academy would be held in Karachi on July 21st in which training would be provided players, coaches and sports teachers of schools, colleges and universities

There would be also a special session for awareness of sports injuries in the course, said a news release on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the first B-5 Asia Cup is being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month in which the Pakistani team will also participate.

The course aims at to promote the game at school, college, university and grassroots level by strengthening the infrastructure of the game of baseball 5 in the country.

Baseball - 5 is a new combination of softball and baseball game for youth that doesn't require a large ground to play and doesn't have all the equipment used in softball and baseball. This game could be played in an area of 21 meters. Baseball-5 is rapidly gaining popularity among the youth in the country.

Murad Hussain, who will represent Pakistan in the WBSC Baseball-5 coaching seminar organized by Softball Asia, will be the event director while Shiraz Asif will be the course coordinator.

Candidates intending to participate in the course can contact Shiraz Asif on 0312-2721024 or email shiraz.asif02@gmail.com for registration.

