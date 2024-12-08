Second Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival Will Start From Dec 10
Muhammad Rameez Published December 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The 2nd Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will commence on December 10 and conclude on January 30. The festival will feature ten different sports competitions, including tug-of-war, boxing, kabaddi, wheelchair basketball, rowing, table tennis, badminton (girls and boys), and cricket. The festival will kick off with the tug-of-war competition.
The Provincial Minister for Women's Development, Shaheena Sher Ali, will inaugurate the festival on December 10 at 12:00 pm at the Government Girls Degree College in Lines Area. A cultural show will also be held on this occasion.
According to a press release issued by Commissioner’s office, A colorful ceremony will be organized to distribute awards among the winning players.
The Commissioner said that the government is taking steps to provide healthy recreational opportunities for youth in the city. He said that the role of sports-related personalities and non-governmental organizations are key stake holders who are playing an important role in promoting sports in Karachi. The administration will provide maximum support and assistance to organizations and organizers working for the promotion and development of sports in the city.
