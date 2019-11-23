UrduPoint.com
Second Day Of 13Th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup At Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Sat 23rd November 2019

Second day of 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup ended today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019) Second day of 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup ended today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad.

On second day of the Championship, matches in two categories were played. In Senior Amateur category, MrSamiullah Khan of Margalla Greens Golf Club is winner with net score of 136 and runner up is Brig(R) Tanveer Rafi Margalla Greens Golf Club by 140 net score.

In Amateur Category Taimur Khan of PGC, leading with net score of 65 and closely followed by Tariq Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club at 69 net.

Senior Category scores are under:

S No

Category

Gross

1.

Amer Mir

158

2.

Col(R) Muhammad Aurangzab

159

S No

Category

Net

1.

Samiullah Khan

136

2.

Brig(R) Tanveer Rafi

140

Amateur Category scores are under:

S No

Category

Net

1.

Taimur Khan

65

2.

Tariq Mehmood

69

