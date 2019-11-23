Second Day Of 13Th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup At Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Second day of 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup ended today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019) Second day of 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup ended today at Margalla Greens Golf Course, Islamabad.

On second day of the Championship, matches in two categories were played. In Senior Amateur category, MrSamiullah Khan of Margalla Greens Golf Club is winner with net score of 136 and runner up is Brig(R) Tanveer Rafi Margalla Greens Golf Club by 140 net score.

In Amateur Category Taimur Khan of PGC, leading with net score of 65 and closely followed by Tariq Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club at 69 net.

Senior Category scores are under:

S No Category Gross 1. Amer Mir 158 2. Col(R) Muhammad Aurangzab 159

S No Category Net 1. Samiullah Khan 136 2. Brig(R) Tanveer Rafi 140

Amateur Category scores are under: