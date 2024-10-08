Second Day Of First Test: Pakistan Batting Continues With Six Wickets Down
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:14 PM
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2024) Pakistan’s batting continued against England with six wickets down on the second day of the Multan Test on Tuesday (today).
In the match played at Multan cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, won the toss and opted to bat first.
At the end of the first day, thanks to brilliant centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan had scored 328 runs for the loss of four wickets.
When Saud Shakeel and Naseem Shah resumed play on the second day, Naseem Shah returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs with the team’s total at 388.
After that, Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed without scoring any runs.
Pakistan is now at 393 runs with six wickets down, and currently, Salman Agha and Saud Shakeel are at the crease.
First day of the Test match:
Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub opened the innings for the Green Shirts, but Saim Ayub soon returned to the pavilion after scoring only 4 runs.
Following his dismissal, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood responsibly advanced the team’s score.
Shan Masood completed his century with the help of 2 sixes and 10 fours. Abdullah Shafique was caught out after scoring 102, and Captain Shan Masood was dismissed for 151.
Pakistan’s fourth wicket fell with the dismissal of former captain Babar Azam, who scored 30 runs.
Pakistan’s playing XI:
Captain Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique are part of the team.
Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal are in the playing XI. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed are also included in the squad.
The first two Tests of the three-match series between Pakistan and England will be played in Multan.
